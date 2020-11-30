Local Pool Supplier Aims To Build Third Livingston County Location

November 30, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A temporary site plan for a potential expansion of a Livingston County-based business into Howell Township has been tabled until the Planning Commission can see a full long-term plan.



Howell Township Planner Paul Montagno said told the Planning Commission at their latest meeting that an applicant was requesting the temporary placement of 2-3 railroad shipping containers on the 4390 W. Grand River property near Warner Road while a pole barn was built on the site. The issue was, neither Montagno or the planning commission knew what the long term plan for the site was.



The applicant, Roman Tafelski, was present and said it was for a third Livingston County location for his business, Roman’s Pool Supplies and Services. Tafelski said they had run out of room at their other locations, and were looking to open a small retail showroom in Howell Township with a covered area in the back to store supplies. This location, he said, would allow them to begin doing more of their own pool installations. Tafelski said he has been working with an engineer to come up with a full commercial site plan, and this temporary one would be to allow for shipping containers to hold storage until the building was built.



Montagno said he was doing some quick research, and the planning commission may want to request more information. He said retail is okay in that neighborhood service commercial district, but he wasn’t certain about a contractor’s yard and the running of jobs out of it. He suggested that may be something to consult the Zoning Administrator about.



Commissioner Glen Miller said he wasn’t adverse to Tafelski having temporary storage, but to allow it before approving what would be there long-term felt like putting the “cart in front of the horse.”



Tafelski said he understands, and doesn’t want to spend $4,000 - $6,000 on shipping containers if they don’t get approved. After confirming that he was comfortable waiting until next month’s meeting when he would have the full site plan submitted for consideration as well as the temporary, the planning commission voted to table their discussion.