Former Credit Union Location To Become Funeral Home

October 27, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The Howell Township Planning Commission is recommending approval of a special land use permit for a new funeral home from a familiar face in the area.



Todd Borek was before the Planning Commission, Tuesday night, for a public hearing on his request for the permit that would help with the opening of a fourth Livingston County location. There are currently Borek Jennings Funeral Homes in Howell, Hamburg, and Pinckney. The new Howell Township location is proposed for 1700 W. Highland Road, which is the former home of a Lake Trust Credit Union building.



The biggest question that came up was the issue of parking. While in previous discussions it was indicated that there was plenty of space, Township Planner Paul Montagno suggested that if it were a concern, they could limit the building capacity to what parking is available. Borek said he is satisfied with what they have. The proposed site has seating for 229 in the main chapel. Borek said that their normal routine is that anytime they are going to have a larger funeral than what a site would allow, they go offsite. He stated that in the case of needed extra capacity, they have a great relationship with several churches in the area that are able to accommodate larger funerals.



The other issue he stated, is that they are currently negotiating with the seller to abandon the septic tank on the site and hook up to the sewer system. There is currently a 4-inch pipe in the ground, but Borek said it needs to be 6 inches to meet specifications. He believes this issue is under control and that it is just a matter of time before they come to an agreement.



The Planning Commission voted 6-0 in favor of recommending approval of the special land use permit to the Board of Trustees.