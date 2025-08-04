Road Projects In Howell Township This Week

August 4, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some road projects in Howell Township this week.



Ditching work will be done along Marr Road, from Oak Grove Road to Byron Road. Marr Road will be closed to thru-traffic. That starts today and should wrap up Wednesday.



A road rehabilitation project is then scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday on Fleming Road, from Marr Road to Allen Road. Fleming Road will also be closed to thru-traffic for the duration of that work.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that emergency services will be accommodated to pass through each site.