Howell Township Planning Commissioners Discuss Industrial Flex Zone

July 29, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Howell Township Planning Commissioners discussed concerns from local businesses that would be rezoned into a new district.



Howell Township Planner Paul Montagno led the discussion on the previously proposed Innovation Zone district at the Planning Commission’s online meeting, Tuesday night. After having discussions with the property owners from Precise Finishing, which performs industrial work and would be re-zoned, Montagno said they raised a valid concern that name of the new zone could end up being too big of a hindrance to businesses like theirs in the district. Montagno said they were concerned that the “Innovation Zone” name could affect their financing and marketing opportunities, prompting the change to “Industrial Flex.”



A large part of the discussion went towards what the requirements would be for tow yards in the now-named Industrial Flex Zone, with Corrigan Oil owning one in the district. Montagno said they were trying to accommodate the business and not make it a non-conformity, but the number vehicles to be allowed on the lot and how long they could remain there were points of interest. Previous discussion led towards possible and potential limitations of no more than 50 vehicles allowed in a tow yard and for them to be allowed to sit there no more than 60 days. Amy Cyphert from Corrigan shared Google Image data of their tow yard, showing roughly 80vehicles taking up 52% of their parking lot at a point earlier in the year. Commissioner Glen Miller was still concerned about poor aesthetics from the site. As for the timeline, vehicles can’t be declared abandoned until at least 60 days have passed, and then it takes time for law enforcement to verify and have an abandoned vehicle transfer title issued. At that point they can be auctioned off. The Corrigan lot is also unique in that it holds vehicles under investigation for the Sheriff’s Office.



The Planning Commission directed Montagno to work on a new draft that allowed for a more realistic amount of allotted time for vehicles to sit, with those involved in an investigation being exempt.