COVID Closes Howell Township Hall

November 10, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The coronavirus has forced the closure of the Howell Township Hall for a couple of weeks.



A notice on the township website states that due to COVID-19, the township office off Byron Road is currently closed to the public. A meeting of the Board of Trustees that had been scheduled on Monday was also canceled.



Supervisor Mike Coddington tells WHMI they recently had an employee test positive for COVID. He stated the Township is taking precautions to protect all of the employees and the public from exposure by closing the Township Hall and having the Hall sanitized.



Coddington says the Hall will remain closed to the public until Monday, November 22nd. He noted the November board meeting is also being rescheduled to November 22nd.



Those interested are encouraged to check the township website for updates on meetings and the Hall reopening.