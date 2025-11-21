Data Center Moratorium Enacted In Howell Township

November 21, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Howell Township Board unanimously enacted six-month moratorium on the establishment and use of data centers at Thursday night’s packed meeting.



The board did not take any action on a related rezoning request, and will instead hold yet another public hearing and meeting next month.



The proposed site involves 19 parcels totaling more than 1,000-acres bounded by Owosso Road, Marr Road, Fleming Road, and Warner Road that are owned by the VanGilder Family. It’s mostly vacant farmland with some low density residential.



The current zoning is Agricultural Residential, Single Family Residential, and Neighborhood Service Commercial. The requested rezoning is to Research and Technology.



It has since been revealed and confirmed that Meta is behind the $1 (B) billion project – which owns platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.



The moratorium would not apply to the current proposal, but all future requests and give the township time to do some research. The ordinance states, in part, the following:



“WHEREAS, it has recently come to the attention of residents and the Howell Township

Board members that the Township Board should study and review whether data centers require additional local regulation within Howell Township, and whether absent such additional local regulation, data centers may interfere with other land uses, and may have substantial impacts on the environment, public health, and safety, depending on the proposed size being sited by an applicant; and



WHEREAS, the Township has a legitimate public purpose in assessing the regulation of

the establishment and use of data centers within the Township; and



WHEREAS, the Township Board is desirous of assessing its regulations to implement an

appropriate regulatory approach for addressing potential impacts of data centers while ensuring the productive and healthy development of data centers within the Township, which may include designated areas where data centers may be located within the Township;”





The meeting was standing-room only at the Howell High School auditorium and almost 60 people spoke during call to the public.



Residents - and some non-residents - again relayed concerns about environmental impact, water usage, electricity strain, noise, loss of rural character, and a general lack of transparency. One even asked every member about whether or not they signed an NDA or non-disclosure agreement with the company, but not all responded.



Many residents threatened a referendum and requested some members step down, while stressing the board needs to represent “the people, and not big business”.



Those supporting the project have cited economic benefit, job creation, and tax revenue – which many residents also disputed.



Thursday night’s meeting wrapped up a full week of meetings related to the Data Center.



One with very little turnout Monday hosted by a local realtor, the Howell Township Planning Commission Tuesday, and then the Livingston County Planning Commission Wednesday.



Both Commission bodies have recommended the rezoning request be denied.



The ultimate decision for the rezoning rests with the township board, which can either approve or deny it. If it is denied, an applicant must wait one year before re-submitting.



Treasurer / Zoning Administrator Jonathan Hohenstein made the motion to enact the moratorium as presented and set the current rezoning application for a public hearing at the December 8th board meeting. He noted that way the both the community and the applicant get an answer, and every applicant is being treated the same and fairly.



Trustee Shane Fagan was honest in his stance, much to the dismay of the very vocal audience. Fagan stated “I am simply not of the opinion that no data center is an option for Howell Township. I am also of the opinion these farming families have invested into their properties and should be able to sell them to who they want”. When a developer comes in and they have questions that need to be answered, Fagan said he believes there is a system in place to answer those questions via preliminary site plans and performance guarantees to protect people and their concerns. Fagan went on to clarify “I am not a no data center advocate” and believes it’s an opportunity for “the country to move forward”.



Trustee Matthew Counts commented he felt a moratorium is due because the state legislature has enacted certain bills that provide tax incentives for large corporations to come to the state and build hyper-scale data centers. He said they need the ability as a township and planning commission to understand what that means from a zoning perspective. Counts added “I don’t believe the moratorium is worthless as some stated, I think it’s worthwhile and would help protect the community and give us the opportunity to properly find the right place for this type of zoning”.



The VanGilder Family earlier issued a statement to the community, which is attached, asserting they want the best for the community.



The family is hosting yet another open-house style event for the community to learn more about data centers, and the proposed Howell Township project.



It’s set Thursday, December 4th at Cleary Commons at 3725 Cleary Drive in Genoa Township from 4 to 7pm. The event flyer states “Come ask questions and discover what this project means for our community’s future.”



A copy of the moratorium ordinance that was approved is available for viewing in the board packet. That link is provided top.



A link to the Howell Data Center webpage is provided bottom.