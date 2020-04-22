Howell Township Cancels Spring Clean-Up Day

April 22, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





COVID-19 concerns have caused the cancellation of next month’s scheduled spring clean-up day in Howell Township.



At this month’s meeting of the Howell Township Board of Trustees, held online, township officials made to decision to cancel Clean-Up Day until further notice. Clean-Up Day had been scheduled for Saturday, May 16th. Treasurer Jonathon Hohenstein led the discussion, saying that cancelling the event was probably the best idea, as no one knows how long coronavirus concerns are going to stretch out. He said he knows, in general, the people in the office who do the work to set this up, and that it takes a fair amount of time to get people on board and get everything scheduled. He proffered that they could, if they chose to, cancel the event and do a Clean-Up Day in the fall, if the outbreak clears up and everything returns to some form of normalcy.



The other option was to just postpone it until next year, hoping next spring will be better. Hohenstien made a motion to cancel it until further notice, that was seconded by Trustee Matthew Counts, and unanimously approved by the board.