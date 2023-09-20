Mother Charged In Toddler's Shooting Death

September 20, 2023

April O'Neil / Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A felony charge has been filed against the mother of a toddler in the City of Howell who died as a result of an alleged accidental shooting that happened on June 11th.



Per Policy, WHMI is not identifying the 41-year-old woman until her arraignment. She is the mother of the 2-year-old child who died in the family’s home on Oak Squire Lane, just north of M-59.



Court records show that a single, felony count of 2nd degree child abuse was filed against the woman for allegedly allowing the toddler to gain access to an unsecured firearm that resulted in the accidental shooting.



The child’s father is a Dearborn Police officer.