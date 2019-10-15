Howell To Begin Hydrant Flushing Tonight

October 15, 2019

Residents with city water service in Howell are being advised of hydrant flushing that gets underway tonight.



The City of Howell Department of Public Works will start flushing fire hydrants throughout the city starting tonight between 7 and 9pm and then continuing for the next three weeks. Officials say hydrants are flushed annually to remove any iron that has accumulated in the water mains and that customers may experience rusty water in their area. If residents notice rusty water, they are advised to run cold water only for 10 to 15 minutes and to avoid doing laundry until the water is clear. If the water is still discolored, customers should repeat the process one hour later.



Anyone with issues should contact the city’s Department of Public Works at 517-546-7510. (JK)