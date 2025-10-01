12-Hour Horror Movie Invasion At Historic Howell Theater

October 1, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Historic Howell Theater downtown is hosting a 12-Hour Horror Movie Invasion event this weekend.



This marks the 10th year for the event set this Saturday, October 4th starting at 11am.



People are encouraged to gather their friends and enjoy a day packed with classic horror movie favorites.



Back again this year by popular demand will be David Hayes as their special guest host – a local horror and exploitation film historian. He’ll be providing introductions and commentary, as well as running free raffles throughout the day.



The day will include six movies – with lunch and dinner breaks.



The 12 Hour Horror Movie Invasion schedule includes Horror Express, Demons, Shivers, Jennifer’s Body, American Psycho, and a surprise movie for the grand finale.



Details are in the provided links.