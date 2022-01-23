Teens Killed In Genoa Township Crash Saturday Night

January 23, 2022

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com



UPDATE: The Livingston County Sheriffs’s Office has updated their information to indicate the driver of the pickup truck was 17 years old and not 16, as was originally reported in their press release.





Two teens are dead following a crash Saturday night in Genoa Township.



The Livingston County Sheriff's Office reports that deputies were dispatched at approximately 10:51 p.m. to a two-vehicle fatality crash at the intersection of S. Hacker Road and McClements Road.



A preliminary investigation indicates that a 17-year-old male Fowlerville resident was driving a 2007 Ford F-150 pickup truck eastbound on McClements Road. The truck’s three passengers were 16-year old males from Howell. Authorities say the F-150 failed to stop at the intersection and struck a 1998 Honda Civic that was traveling south on S. Hacker Road. The Honda Civic was being operated by a 19-year-old male South Lyon resident.



After the collision, the Ford F-150 left the roadway and overturned ejecting both the driver and one of the passengers, who were pronounced deceased at the scene. The remaining two passengers in the Ford F-150 were transported to Providence Hospital in Novi by Livingston County EMS with non-life-threatening injuries. None of the occupants in the Ford F-150 were utilizing their seat belts.



The driver of the Honda Civic was transported to the U of M Hospital in Ann Arbor by Livingston County EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.



The roadway was closed for approximately four and a half hours during the investigation and cleanup.



Alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in this crash, which remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.



Deputies were assisted on the scene by Brighton Area Fire Department, Michigan State Police, and Livingston County EMS.