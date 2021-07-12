Howell Teen Seriously Injured In Saturday Head-On Crash

July 12, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A Howell teen was seriously injured in a car crash over the weekend in Genoa Township.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were dispatched on Saturday just before 4pm to a two-vehicle head-on injury crash on East Coon Lake Road near Westphal Road.



A preliminary investigation indicates that a 17-year-old Howell female was driving a 2012 Ford Fusion westbound on East Coon Lake Road when she lost control for an unknown reason and crossed the center line. Her vehicle was then struck by a 2015 Jeep Cherokee traveling southbound on East Coon Lake Road. The Jeep was being operated by a 20-year-old South Lyon woman who was transporting a one and a two-year-old in the rear passenger seat.



The Howell teen was trapped in the Ford Fusion and had to be extricated from the vehicle by fire personnel. She was then flown by Survival Flight to the U of M Hospital in Ann Arbor with serious injuries.



Meanwhile, the Jeep’s driver and child passengers were treated by Livingston County EMS and were released at the scene. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and the children were in car seats at the time of the crash. East Coon Lake Road was closed for approximately 2 hours during the extrication and investigation.



Alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash. The crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were assisted on the scene by the Brighton Area Fire Department and Livingston County EMS.



Photo courtesy of Livingston County Fire Buffs Facebook page.