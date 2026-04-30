Howell Teen Sentenced to 3-15 Years for Fatal High-Speed Crash

April 30, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A Livingston County judge on Thursday sentenced an 18-year-old Howell man to 3-to-15 years in prison for causing a high-speed crash that killed 16-year-old Gypsy Simonyi last year.



Isaac Mclean also was ordered to pay roughly $4,000 in restitution as part of pleading guilty to a lesser charge of reckless driving causing death.



As previously reported, Simonyi was killed while turning onto Oak Grove Road from Oak Meadows shortly before 10 p.m. September 15, 2025. She was struck by a Dodge Charger driven by Mclean, traveling an estimated 118 mph in a 55 mph zone.



Gypsy was ejected from her car and pronounced dead on the scene. Her father delivered a half hour victim impact statement Thursday, saying he hopes Mclean will someday have his own daughter.



"I feel the only way that justice would be properly served is for him to feel the same way. The only way to do that is if he has a family of his own, and understands the gravity of what he took from all of us," he told WHMI News outside the courthouse.



Mclean spoke briefly, expressing his faith in God.



"I don't think it had very much depth," said Stonebraker, who also reflected on the last time he saw Gypsy alive.



"I didn't get to see her very long," he said. "I just got to hug her and tell her I loved her, and she was going to Canada with her grandma. I didn't think it would be the last time. I probably would have hugged her longer."



Michelle Campbell was the grandmother whom Gypsy traveled with.



"When they did the candlelight vigil at the high school shortly after she passed, there were over 500 people there," she said.



"It was so heartwarming and bittersweet. And I keep trying to have gratitude as my form of grieving, because I'm grateful for those 16 years that I got with her."



Simonyi's family continues to press state and federal lawmakers to pass "Gypsy's Law," which would, among other things, enact stronger penalties for extreme reckless speeding, and improved deterrents to discourage dangerous driving behavior.



"We want to avoid situations like this where the murder charge got lowered," said Stonebraker. "I think murder is the hard part. So there would be stronger penalties for what we want to define as deadly reckless driving causing death, or extreme levels of speed."



"Logic, reasoning, impulse decision-making, it's not done until they're like 24," Campbell said of young people's brain development. "That's why we want to have these laws changed to make it stricter for the younger, inexperienced drivers to have that kinds of muscle power behind such a vehicle they can't control."



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