Howell Public Schools Names Teacher Of The Year

March 3, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Southwest Elementary Kindergarten Teacher Tina Everard has been honored as the 2024-2025 Howell Public Schools Teacher of the Year.



As a Howell teacher for more than 25 years, the district says Everard has impacted countless students and families. A release states “She recognizes each student's unique needs and abilities, using creative teaching techniques and interactive activities to foster an engaging learning environment that builds confidence and a love of learning. Everard is also regarded as a leader at Southwest Elementary and within Howell Public Schools, mentoring new teachers and sharing her expertise”.



Everard received several nominations for this year's award, all highlighting her dedication to both current and former students. She was described as a compassionate and committed educator who goes above and beyond to support her students, families, and colleagues. Her patience, kindness, and unwavering commitment to student success were said to be recurring themes in the nominations.



Additionally, Everard's contributions to the school community were praised, particularly her advocacy for early childhood education, participation in district initiatives, and efforts to strengthen connections between families and the school.



Everard said "Being named Teacher of the Year is such an honor. I’m so grateful to have worked at Southwest for all these years with the awesome staff and awesome students. I’m just humbled and honored".



Superintendent Erin MacGregor said "Mrs. Everard's dedication to fostering a welcoming and supportive environment is evident in her well-known phrase, 'Once an Evergreen, Always an Evergreen,' which reflects the lasting sense of belonging she instills in her students and colleagues alike. She instills a love of learning in our youngest Highlanders and sets the foundation for her students to become future ready."



Southwest Elementary Principal Jennifer Goodwin said "Mrs. Everard has dedicated her entire career to ensuring that our youngest students have a joyful and enriching first experience with school. Her unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive and welcoming classroom extends beyond her students, positively impacting the entire school community. Through her leadership, kindness, and expertise, Tina has set a foundation for lifelong learning and continues to shape the future of Southwest Elementary in ways that will be felt for years to come."



A committee of 24 individuals, including teachers, support staff, parents, a central office administrator, a principal, and a school board member, was responsible for selecting this year's Teacher of the Year. Each committee member individually reviewed the support materials for the 130 certified teachers nominated for this year's award and voted for their top five nominees.



On Tuesday, February 18th the committee met to discuss the top five finalists and, after thoughtful deliberation, voted for their top three choices. Following the final vote, Everard emerged as this year's winner.



The district asks that people join the entire Howell Public Schools community in congratulating Tina Everard on her extraordinary dedication and impact on the students of Howell Public Schools.



The Howell Board of Education will honor Everard at its April meeting.