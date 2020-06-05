Howell Teacher Appointed To Education Advisory Council

June 5, 2020

A Howell teacher was among 25 leaders in health care and education appointed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer Wednesday to assist in helping reopen the state’s schools in the wake of the pandemic shutdown.



The group of experts includes educators, parents, and students will serve on the COVID-19 Return to School Advisory Council, which was created to identify the critical issues to be addressed, provide valuable input to inform the process of returning to school, and to ensure a smooth and safe transition back to school.



Among those appointed was Howell Public Schools’ teacher Gregory Talberg. The Williamston resident holds Masters Degrees in K-12 Administration and Social Studies Education. Talberg is appointed to represent educators for a term expiring December 31st.



Also appointed was Fenton resident Ridgeway H. White, the president and CEO of the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. He was appointed to represent community members for a term also expiring December 31st.



The Council will act in an advisory capacity to the Governor and the COVID-19 Task Force on Education, and will develop and submit recommendations regarding the safe, equitable, and efficient K-12 return to school in the fall.