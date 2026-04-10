Howell Tavern Opens In Downtown Howell

April 10, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new dining destination opened up this week in downtown Howell.



Tuesday marked the big opening for Howell Tavern. It’s located off Grand River next to Ace Hardware – where the old Firewood Grill was located, followed by The Smoke Doctor for a short time.



WHMI got a tour on Thursday.



Owner Joe Anzalone said they’ve been working non-stop for the past month and have a great staff on board. The main new signage for the front of the building should be arriving soon and going up any day now.



Anzalone said there’s a brand-new menu, new staff, and they’ve made updated and improvements to the inside. With the weather improving, they’ll be focusing on the outdoor patio area. Anzalone said they really have a great staff and spent a lot of time on their team members – especially their cooks, but also where they get all of their meats and ingredients from. He said they went higher quality but are trying to keep prices reasonable and their food “top notch”.



Anzalone said there’s a full bar, creative raft cocktails, a great beer menu, and they’re in the process of revamping their wine list.



There’s brisket but it’s not a barbeque joint. The menu features appetizers, sandwiches, burgers, entrees and pasta, and salads etc. Some fan faves to date include the smoked wings, fish and chips, secret-recipe deviled eggs, and the cheese curds with a honey drizzle. Anzalone stressed everything is made from scratch, including their sauces, with all fresh ingredients.



With the exception of the brisket plate, everything is under $20.



It’s his first restaurant venture, and Anzalone says he’s looking forward to getting to know everyone in the community.



As of now, hours are 5pm to 10pm Monday through Thursday; 3pm to midnight on Fridays; and 3pm to 1am on Saturdays.



Anzalone said those are their introductory hours, as they’re trying to get a feel for things and see what works. He said eventually they’ll likely branch out to doing lunch and a happy hour, adding he plans make an area for some kind of live music and entertainment – think more performers than big bands.



Being Up North a lot, Anzalone said his vision is to promote Michigan products and bring them down here – like Short’s Brewing Company and hard cider from Be Well Mead & Cider, both in Bellaire.



As for parking, Anzalone said it’s always a concern but there are ample spots available if people park correctly. He acknowledged it is a tight area and it can be tricky to maneuver but there is enough room for people to get through if people just remember to pull all the way forward. There is also additional parking in the back by the Chinese Restaurant, and it’s been freshly painted so spots are clearer.



Anzalone closed by saying “it’s just nice to see smiling faces, and everyone having a good time and enjoying the food we dish out”.