Howell Superintendent Provides Update on Bond Projects

October 15, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Voters in the Howell Public Schools district are starting to see their bond dollars realized.



Superintendent Erin MacGregor on Tuesday gave a status update of various projects funded through the district’s Our Kids, Our Community, Our Future bond.



“We’re building new ball fields out at Three Fires. Actually, nine new fields there. That project is pretty much wrapping up and they look great. A lot of good positive feedback from the community on that,” he told WHMI News following the superintendent’s first Coffee Chat of the school year.



The turf field at Parker Middle School also is being replaced and should be completed by the end of November, in time for spring sports.



MacGregor said HPS also is nearing the end of the design phase for the new Northwest and Southwest elementary schools and renovations planned for Highlander Way Middle School.



“That design process was very collaborative from staff, from parents, even from some community members to say what do we want these buildings to look like? We’ll be going out for bid right around the holiday season for those buildings.”



“The Highlander Way renovation project, we’re adding some space there and also renovating the building. That’s going to be about a two-year process to complete that. But we’re about halfway through that design process."



MacGregor also expressed the district’s support for LESA’s special education millage going before Livingston County voters in November.



“It’s a huge opportunity for us to reinvest in our special education services for our students. About 800 to 900 students here in the district have an IEP, receive specialized support,” he says.



“It is about $3 million that flows through directly from the LESA. One hundred percent of those dollars come and support our students with specialized needs. Certainly, a lot to make up if we don’t pass that.”