Howell Superintendent Named Fantasy of Lights Grand Marshal

September 11, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





We may be in the waning days of summer, but the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce is already eyeing the hopeful return for a local holiday tradition.



After last year’s disappointing cancellation of the Fantasy of Lights parade through Downtown Howell, the chamber is gearing up for its return with the announcement that the Grand Marshal of this year’s event will be Howell Public Schools Superintendent Erin MacGregor.



According to a release, MacGregor was selected by the Fantasy of Lights Committee for his “service to (our) community, commitment to education, and support for the students and families of Howell.” The announcement was made during Howell Highlander Football Game this past Friday, where MacGregor was recognized on the field and joined by Howell Chamber President, Janelle Best.



“We’re very excited to be honoring such an outstanding leader in our community at the parade this year,” said Best. “Erin’s leadership, and dedication to Howell is unwavering, and this seemed like the perfect way to recognize his efforts. We are very much looking forward to having Erin lead the parade as it travels through downtown Howell the day after Thanksgiving.”



This is the second major honor for MacGregor, who was named the 2020 Howell Area Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year. It was noted that MacGregor is an active member of the Howell Rotary who “supports our local businesses, and community in many ways.”



“It is an honor and privilege to serve our community. I am excited to represent the Howell Schools team in the Fantasy of Lights Parade. Thank you to the Chamber of Commerce for this honor,” said MacGregor.



The Fantasy of Lights will return in its traditional format on Friday, Nov. 26, in Downtown Howell. For more information, contact Best at jbest@howell.org