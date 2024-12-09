Next Coffee Chat With Howell Superintendent Set Thursday

December 9, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Coffee Chat is set this week with Howell Public Schools Superintendent Erin MacGregor.



MacGregor will host his second Coffee Chat of the school year from 5:30 to 6:30pm Thursday.



MacGregor will discuss the district’s initiatives to ensure students are future ready for careers, college, and life. This Coffee Chat will be held virtually on Zoom.



MacGregor said “From our continued investment in Career and Technical Education programs to our numerous Advanced Placement courses and the Livingston County Early College, we are committed to fostering an environment where all students graduate with a plan for their future. I am excited to highlight our various initiatives and the work of our incredible staff in preparing students for their next steps after graduation.”



MacGregor’s Coffee Chats offer an informal opportunity for district families and community members to learn about the exciting things happening within Howell Public Schools and ask any questions they may have.



Each Coffee Chat is free to attend and open to all.



To register for the chat and receive the Zoom link, visit the provided link.