Howell Superintendent Hosts Coffee Chat

February 7, 2023

April O'Neil / news@whmi.com



Howell Public Schools Superintendent Erin MacGregor will host his next Coffee Chat on Thursday, February 9th to provide general district updates and discuss the district’s ongoing facility assessment.



This event is free and open to all district families and community members.



MacGregor said the district’s plan is to, “maintain, modernize, and optimize our facilities through responsible stewardship of our finances. To work toward this goal, we have been engaged in a comprehensive facility assessment, which will give us a complete picture of how our facilities are being utilized. While the assessment is still being completed, I will give an update about the progress we have made so far.”



In addition to the facility assessment, attendees will have the opportunity to ask any questions they may have about the district.



Coffee Chat will be hosted at the Howell Carnegie District Library at 314 W. Grand River Avenue in Howell from 5:30-6:30 p.m. More information can be found at the attached link.