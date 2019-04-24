Howell Superintendent Gives State Of The District Address

April 24, 2019

The annual Howell Public Schools State of the District Address gave stakeholders a look at what’s being done to build the district’s future.



Superintendent Erin MacGregor gave his fourth address to educators and the community at Parker Middle School in Howell Tuesday night. MacGregor spent the first portion of his presentation on the district’s Adaptive Plan which has goal areas of instruction, improvement and innovation, learning environment and culture, and family and community engagement. Some of the goals for the district’s instruction, improvement and innovation include expanding acceleration and enrichment at the elementary schools. MacGregor highlighted the district’s learning environment and culture by noting their commitment to security enhancements and providing ALICE training to all staff. The final piece of the plan, family and community engagement, includes achievements like the provision of weekend survival kits in all district buildings, partnering with the senior community and a parent education series.



MacGregor addressed enrollment, which he did admit was declining the first few years he worked with the district; however he notes kindergarten enrollment is now significantly increasing, which he thinks will help stabilize enrollment.



MacGregor also dedicated a significant portion of his address to how Proposal A has affected the current school financing system. Proposal A was approved by voters in 1994. Previously, schools were largely funded through local property taxes. Under Proposal A, most tax revenues for schools went to the state and schools received a per-pupil foundation grant to fund operations. MacGregor felt it was important to focus on the challenges that Proposal A presents because, as the district will be presenting voters with a bond proposal on the May 7th ballot, he says he wanted to highlight the fact that the current funding model doesn’t address building or school facility maintenance, only operations.



MacGregor says some of the challenges the district currently faces is inadequate per-pupil funding, school funding as it relates to varying student needs, and the fact that financing school facilities remains a local responsibility. (DK)