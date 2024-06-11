Safety Improvements At Howell Summit Gardens This Week

June 11, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some safety improvements are planned at a popular park in downtown Howell.



Work is expected to get underway today at Howell Summit Gardens located at 219 North Walnut Street.



It’s a whimsical park in the downtown area that slides, an amphitheater, a labyrinth, artwork from local artists, and other amenities.



City Manager Erv Suida tells WHMI they’ve received numerous concerns about the location of one of the park’s entranceways off Michigan Avenue, which he feels are legitimate concerns. Parents had concerns about their children, as the entrance is located right at the top of the slides.



Suida said DPW staff will be out to remove and relocate the entranceway and artwork to another spot on-site. He says they’ll also be extending the split-rail fencing to close that in and improve landscaping to deter kids from going that way.



Suida noted he thinks it’s an easy fix to help address what the community is asking for and they’ll get it corrected this week so visitors can continue to enjoy the park.