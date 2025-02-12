Howell Students Raise $10K for Special Olympics Through Polar Plunge

February 12, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



More than 160 Howell High School students took the polar plunge Wednesday morning, raising over $10,000 for Special Olympics Michigan.



"I've been a part of the Unified Sports program, and I really love supporting inclusion and I want to be special education teacher. I'm super excited and I raised $500. It was really cold, but it was really fun," said senior Lauren Smith.



The money goes to support the Special Olympics' Unified Champion Sports program.



"It's built on three pillars of unified sports, whole school engagement and inclusive youth leadership," said director Rick Brady.



"Students that are involved here today, taking the plunge with us, they're going be involved for a long time in our program. So, the fundraising efforts help to keep them in sports-based programming efforts, on and off the field, to really help hone in on their skill set. Whether that be communications, problem solving or athletically speaking."



