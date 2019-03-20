Howell Students Enter Meijer Great Choices Film Festival

March 20, 2019

Some students at a Howell elementary school have created public service announcements and entered them in a film festival.



Students in Teacher Kimberly Hahn’s second-grade class at Three Fires Elementary hope to make the world a better place with their public service announcements or PSAs. Working in groups, students used Project Based Learning to create 30-second PSAs focused on the areas of building character, promoting healthy living, and celebrating diversity. Students were said to have worked hard and came up with catchy slogans to build people up and eat healthily. The PSAs were entered into the Meijer Great Choices Student Film Festival and a public vote will determine winners. Voting runs through March 29th. Four classroom grants will be awarded for each of the three film festival categories. Individuals may vote once per day through the end of the contest.



The videos and voting website can be found through the provided link. (JM)