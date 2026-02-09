HHS Students Organizing Walk-Out, Peaceful Protest Of ICE & Trump Administration

February 9, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Students at Howell High School are organizing a walkout event next week to peacefully protest ICE and the current Trump administration.



The event is set for 12:45pm next Thursday, February 19th during the passing time before 7th hour.



The Board of Education met Monday night, with members reporting receiving communications from individuals involving both “concerns and curiosity” about the proposed walk-out.

Superintendent Erin MacGregor directly addressed the matter at the beginning of the meeting, noting concerns have mainly revolved around unfounded beliefs the district and the school are sanctioning the event – as well as his personal involvement in organizing and supporting it.



It was stated during the meeting that MacGregor’s son was among those involved in the event.



MacGregor commented the following: “This is not a district or school-sanctioned activity- I have not supported it nor do I have any part of organizing it. Expectations for me and all school staff are to remain viewpoint neutral when serving in a district capacity – again this is not approved by the school or the district. With regard to our students, they do have a First Amendment right to express their viewpoints - they don’t give up the right when they walk through the school doors. This right also extends to my own kids who are students in the district – they do not speak for me. My wife and I raised them to think independently and critically. However, this expression cannot disrupt the school environment. Disrupting the school environment could warrant school discipline - including my own kids.



A communication was read aloud during board comments as requested by Republican State Representative Jason Woolford regarding what was described as a “rally promoting anti law and order” that he stated raises concerns about the use of taxpayer-funded instructional time. Woolford when on to say state and federal education funding is conditioned on proper use of instructional time – warning district could face audits, corrective action, and scrutiny from state or federal authorities including the U.S. Department of Education.



As for call to the public; all who spoke defended students’ freedom of speech and right to peacefully protest – saying they’re learning how to stand up for what they believe and how to do so without violence and disruption.



One commented that people don’t have to agree with their message, saying “respect goes both ways – I hope students conduct themselves peacefully, respectfully, and responsibly - and I hope the adults around them model the same behavior because these are kids on the cusp of adulthood and they’re learning how democracy works by watching us. I hope the adults lead with kindness, restraint, and understanding”.



Another who spoke asked that people pause, reflect, and ask themselves why they are so upset about this and why this is impacting them so much seeing students exercise their civil right. They went on to say in pausing – “consider what you would do if you agreed with what they are so empowered about”.



One student spoke out. He stated “We’re being told to think critically, study, study history, understand the Constitution, and to care about what’s happening in the world. We’re taught that democracy only works if people participate. Then when students actually try to participate peacefully, it suddenly feels like we’ve done something wrong. It’s confusing. Superintendent MacGregor is being criticized because his son chose to speak up. From a student perspective, that’s really scary. It feels like if our opinions make others feel uncomfortable, we could not only be punished, but our families could as well. That doesn’t make up feel safe to learn or speak… students are capable of thinking for ourselves – we don’t need to be told what to believe in order to care about something”.



Meanwhile, the route for the walk starts out at “The Rock”, then travels to the courthouse in downtown Howell and back. It’s described as a peaceful protest, with “no yelling in school, no disruptions, no confrontations”.



Students are being advised to “move quickly and quietly. Do not cause disruptions in hallways or classrooms”. Students are further being instructed to dress warmly for the cold weather, and bring signs that are small enough to fit in a backpack that “should be respectful so we can make a good impression”.



Conduct states “stay peaceful, calm, and together the entire time” and “do not interact with angry people”.



The event sign-up and information cautions students that they will miss 7th hour, and should consider that before deciding to participate – noting “there is always the chance of school discipline since you will technically be skipping 7th hour”.



As for next steps, MacGregor said the high school principal is meeting with students to share expectations and potential consequences – which is already in process. He noted they’ve had student walk-outs in the past and will continue to follow that same process. MacGregor said ultimately, they need to make sure students remain safe, and they’ll continue to keep the board, families, and staff updated.