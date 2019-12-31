Howell Student Stormwater Video Highlighted By City

December 31, 2019

A local student group’s effort to educate the public about storm water run-off is being featured on the City of Howell’s website.



The Voyager Elementary Viking Bots, the Howell school’s robotics team, recently created a video about storm water run-off into Thompson Lake. The video is posted at CityOfHowell.org and features various scenarios in which common household tasks are highlighted that adversely affect Thompson Lake.



Howell’s DPW Operations Manager, Mike Luce, is credited as an expert consultant on the video. You’ll find a link to the video and details about the Viking Bots below. (JK)





Viking Bots of Voyager Elementary:



Vincent Watts – 3rd Grade

Khloe Luck – 4th Grade

Nora Rudich – 4th Grade

Johnathan Gee – 4th Grade

Bobby Sugrue – 4th Grade

Owen Goodroe - 4th Grade

Nick Peters – 5th Grade

Raiden Rigenhagen – 5th Grade

Evan VanderPlas – 5th Grade



Coaches:

Ben Gee

Jenna Warfield-Rudich

Shannon Watts

April VanderPlas