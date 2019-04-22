Howell Public Schools State Of The District Address Tuesday

April 22, 2019

Superintendent Erin MacGregor will provide district stakeholders an update on the current status of the district during the annual State of the District address Tuesday.



The event is open to all district stakeholders including parents, teachers, students, community members, and local business owners. During the event, MacGregor will share updates on enrollment, the budget, current initiatives, and future plans. The event will also include information on the district's bond proposal, which will appear on the May 7th ballot. Macgregor says the address highlights their accomplishments, ongoing work and their vision for the future, adding he always looks forward to the event as it provides an opportunity to share all of the wonderful things happening at Howell Public Schools with the community.



The address starts at 6pm in the Parker Middle School media center. Attendees should park on the east side of the building and enter through the school’s main entrance. (JM)