Howell SOS Branch Closed After COVID Exposure

April 8, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Two Michigan Secretary of State branch offices, including the one that serves Livingston County, have been closed due to reported COVID exposures.



The branch located on Grand River in Genoa Township is closed, as is the Michigan Avenue branch in Lansing. Tracy Wimmer, the Director of Media Relations for the Michigan Secretary of State, tells WHMI that both offices were ordered closed due to a COVID exposure.



Wimmer says all customers with existing appointments were notified and their appointments will be honored at nearby branches, and those who may have been exposed were already contacted by their respective county health departments to notify them of the potential for exposure. She said that any further questions should be directed to the appropriate county health department.



Howell customers can go to the Highland or Novi branches, while Lansing customer appointments will be honored at the Lansing-Executive Ct. and Mason branches.