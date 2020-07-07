Howell Soft Cloth Car Wash To Expand

July 7, 2020

by Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Plans have been approved for a longtime car wash business to expand in the City of Howell.



The Howell Soft Cloth Car Wash on Michigan Avenue is looking to expand the existing car wash building on site and expand vehicle maneuvering. The Howell City Planning Commission met virtually and granted site plan and special land use approvals. It was noted that the requests were modifications to a previously approved site plan in 2017 that included a slight expansion and rezoning of the property at 117 Pulford to the South Michigan Avenue District.



Community Development Director Tim Schmitt said plans involve demolition of the structure and expansion of the carwash entry lane, along with an expansion to the building and a retention pond in the middle of the area. Some islands for self-service kiosks for the car wash facility are also being proposed. Schmitt said the new configuration is roughly the same and the building expansion increased slightly but it does not have a substantive impact on the proposal. He said the main changes with the new plan from staff perspective deal with expanded maneuvering area around the building, due to the construction of a retaining wall on the property at 117 Pulford. A bypass lane would be installed through a portion of a proposed detention basin on site, which would allow people to get out of line in case of emergency or mechanical failure. Schmitt said that escape lane would allow emergency vehicles and first responders to access the property and grant the ability to need to leave if a call comes in.



Schmitt said that has reconfigured retention and drainage on the property but by and large, it’s still roughly same plan previously approved and staff has no major hiccups with the revised proposal. No comments were made during a public hearing and the Planning Commission granted unanimous approvals. Chairman Paul Streng commented it will be a good addition and they look forward to seeing the construction.