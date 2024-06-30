Howell Shooting Victim ID'd

June 30, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Howell Police Chief Mike Dunn issued on update Saturday on a shooting the previous day at Metro Studios Ink, saying "there are several conflicting pieces of information publicized in both media as well as social media right now that contain incorrect and speculative details."



Officers responded to a threats complaint at Metro Studios Ink where it was reported that the victim, identified as 46-year-old Sean Thompson of Howell, was on scene causing a disturbance. There is a known history of disputes between business staff and Mr. Thompson, according to Chief Dunn.



The release went on to say, "While the events of last night are still under investigation, there is no current indication that Mr. Thompson was armed, however there were threats of violence being made."



"As a result, the suspect in this incident fired one shot, striking Mr. Thompson and killing him."



The shooter was placed under arrest and lodged at the Livingston County Jail. The suspect’s identity is being withheld pending formal arraignment.



Chief Dunn's statement went on to say, "This is still an ongoing investigation requiring several additional tasks to be completed as it is still early on. Howell Police will provide additional information as it becomes available."



"We also would like to reiterate that this was an isolated incident that had no connection to the Balloonfest taking place this weekend in the city."