Howell Seniors Named "Commended Students" in Scholarship Program

October 2, 2023

April O'Neil /news@WHMI.com



Two seniors at Howell High School have been named as "Commended Students" in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program.



Jack Johnston and Sarah Ketchum (pictured) were presented with a Letter of Commendation from Howell High School and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC).



While Commended Students will not continue in the 2024 competition for the National Merit Scholarship awards, they have placed in the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.3 million students who entered the 2024 competition by taking the 2022 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.



"Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success," commented a spokesperson for NMSC. "These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success."



To participate in the National Merit Scholarship program, a student must take the PSAT/NMSQT and meet the program entry requirements. Of the more than 1.3 million entrants in the 2022 program, 34,000 students were named Commended Students, and 16,000 advanced as semifinalists.



Jack and Sarah are the second and third Howell High School students to earn honors in this year's program, with Liam Clark having already been announced as a semifinalist.



"For Jack and Sarah to be in the top three percent of those students is an incredible achievement," said Jason Schrock, Howell High School principal. "Every member of the Howell High School and Howell Public Schools community celebrates Jack and Sarah for their remarkable accomplishment, which stands as a testament to their unwavering dedication and unyielding pursuit of excellence.”