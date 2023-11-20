Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting For Senior Survivor Playground

November 20, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An event this week will mark the official opening of a new all-inclusive playground in Genoa Township.



Howell Public Schools, Genoa Township, and Michigan Recreational Construction will celebrate the completion of Survivor Playscape with a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday afternoon at 1pm.



Through Howell High School's annual Senior Survivor fundraiser, students raised more than $450,000 to help fund the construction of the inclusive playground.



Genoa Township and Michigan Recreational Construction also contributed to covering the cost of the new playscape at Genoa Township Park, off Dorr Road.



Survivor Playscape allows individuals of all abilities to learn, play, and explore together. The nature-inspired playscape features natural elements and textures such as logs, stumps, ropes, boulders, and plants. While playing at Senior Survivor Playground, children will develop physical, imagination, and problem-solving skills through self-directed play.



The ceremonial ribbon will be cut by the 2021 and 2022 Senior Survivors, who collectively raise more than $450,000 to help fund the playscape. All attendees will be invited to explore the new playscape after the ribbon cutting.



A tour of the playscape is available in the provided link.