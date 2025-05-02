Howell Senior Survivor Raises Impressive $196,541 For The Ivy Table

May 2, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Following an exciting week of donation drives, fun challenges, and 14 students calling Howell High School their temporary home; the school's annual Senior Survivor fundraiser concluded today and raised an impressive $196,541.76.



This year, Senior Survivor supported The Ivy Table, a local non-profit transforming the fight against food insecurity through innovation and compassion, and Livingston County's first pay-it-forward café, which offers fresh, high-quality meals to all, regardless of their ability to pay.



The winner of this year's Senior Survivor was John Curtin (Team John Solo).



Senior Survivor week kicked off on Sunday, April 22nd when 14 Howell High School seniors moved into the school with the goal of staying in the competition until Friday. Throughout the week, students collected donations during the day and competed in various immunity and reward challenges each night, all while working hard to make a difference.



Leading up to Senior Survivor week, the participants held multiple fundraising events to support their goal of becoming the ultimate survivor.



Howell High School Principal Jason Schrock said "Senior Survivor truly embodies the giving spirit of Highlander Nation. Each year, our students, staff, and community come together to support both the selected charity and our Senior Survivors. The funds raised this week will directly help combat food insecurity in Livingston County, and I couldn't be prouder of everyone involved in making this event a success."





The 2025 Senior Survivor participants were Savannah Carver (Team Vanna's Victory), Marleigh Chapman (Team Planet Mars), John Curtin (Team John Solo), Nina Goldsworthy (Team Go For Gold), Dane Calnicean (Team Great Dane), Audrey Martin (Team Notorious A.U.D.), Brooke Hodel (Team 5 Star Hodel), Lucas Wood (Team Knock on Wood), Ryan Teets (Team ForTeetsimo), Maggie Falzone (Team MagDog), Jordan Meyer (Team Kendrick LaMeyer), Mason Burley (Team Mason Impossible), Kylie Pung (Team Pung Fu Panda), and Amelia Ott (Team Ott-O-Bot).



Each Senior Survivor was supported by a fifth-grade Junior Survivor, a Middle School Survivor, and a Staff Survivor, who collectively raised a total of more than $27,000 to support this year's efforts.



Including the funds raised this year, Senior Survivor has raised just under $1.6 (m) million for various charities since it began in 2008.



To learn more about Senior Survivor, visit the provided link.



Photos:



Main: The Class of 2025 Student Council and Senior Survivors pose with representatives from the Ivy Table and a check for $196,541.76.



Middle: From left: Jessica Smokovitz and Barb Peltz, co-founders of The Ivy Table, speak to the Senior Survivors and Howell High School student body.



Bottom: The 2025 Senior, Middle School, Junior and Staff Survivors pose with a big check for $196,541.76.