Howell Senior Survivor Raises $204,479 For Community Catalysts

April 29, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Howell’s Senior Survivor raised more than $200,000 for a local non-profit.



Following what was described as an exhilarating week filled with donation drives, engaging challenges, and 15 students making Howell High School their temporary home, the school's annual Senior Survivor fundraiser concluded on Friday.



During the event, the students successfully raised $204,479.95.

This year, Senior Survivor supported Community Catalysts - a Howell-based non-profit organization that provides quality and affordable housing and support services, creating thriving communities for seniors, veterans, and homeless individuals.



Community Catalysts plans to use funds raised to support affordable housing for young adults within Livingston County.



The winner of this year's Senior Survivor was Noah DeLand.



Now in its 17th year, Senior Survivor has left an indelible mark, raising more than $1.4 million for various charities and inspiring generations of students to make a difference.



Senior Survivor began Sunday, April 21st when 15 Howell High School seniors moved into the school with the goal of remaining in the competition until Friday. The students collected donations during the day and competed in immunity and reward challenges at night. Some of the challenges included blindfolded musical chairs, a Rice Krispy Treat decorating contest, a Minute to Win it-style event, and a talent show.



Howell High School Principal Jason Schrock said "Senior Survivor truly embodies the One Howell spirit and everything that makes Highlander Nation so special. Our students, staff and community rally behind the selected charity each year. I could not be more proud of everyone involved with Senior Survivor and their dedication to supporting Community Catalysts."



This year's Senior Survivors were Noah DeLand (Team Noah's Ark), Kendall Derocher (Team Kenobi), Lily Sidorski (Team Lil Money), Nick Peters (Team Slick Nick), Ben Scheidler (Team Ben Ten), Stella Shinn (Team Destructshinn), Natalie Chaplin (Team Happy Chappy), Noah Walter (Team Swoleter), Harrison Hamman (Team Harri-Bo), Myla Limbers (Team Shiver Me Limbers), Jackson Vohwinkle (Team Captain Jack), Joe Taito (Team Top Gun Taito), Olivia Glenfield (Team Go-Field), Jonathan Sexton (Team Papa Jon), And Ethan Keider (Team Allen Keider).



Each Senior Survivor was supported by a fifth-grade Junior Survivor, a Middle School Survivor and a Staff Survivor, who raised a total of more than $27,000 to support this year's efforts.





Photos from Senior Survivor assembly held Friday afternoon:



Top: Noah DeLand, the 2024 Senior Survivor winner, jumps with joy upon learning he was this year's winner.



Middle: The 2024 Senior Survivors and representatives from Community Catalysts



Bottom: The Senior Survivors, Middle School Survivors, Junior Survivors, and Staff Survivors