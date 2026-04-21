Howell Senior Survivor Carnival Kicks Off Annual Fundraising Program

April 21, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The teams are set, the charity has been selected, and the Howell community will officially kick off Senior Survivor 2026 with the fifth annual Senior Survivor Carnival this Friday.



It takes place from 6 to 9pm at Howell High School’s Field House.



Featuring games, entertainment, arts and crafts, raffles, inflatables, and more; the carnival offers fun for the whole family - with all proceeds supporting Senior Survivor’s fundraising goal.



Carnival admission is $15 for children ages 3 to 18; adults and children ages 2 and younger are free. Students in eighth grade or below must be accompanied by an adult.



The carnival launches Howell High School and the community into Senior Survivor week, which begins this Sunday, April 26, when 15 members of the Class of 2026 arrive at the school to compete for this year’s ultimate survivor title.



Participants will fundraise during school hours and compete in immunity and reward challenges each evening. At the end of each school day, the two students who raise the least amount of money will be eliminated. The student who raises the most money on the final day of the competition will be named the ultimate survivor.



This year, Senior Survivor will support the Livingston County Animal Shelter. The shelter serves more than 1,000 animals annually as the county’s primary facility for strays, owner surrenders, and neglected or injured animals. It provides veterinary care, adoption services and community programs, including spay and neuter clinics and educational outreach, while ensuring each animal is vaccinated, microchipped and prepared for adoption. Funds raised by Senior Survivor will support critical facility improvements and expanded services, including additional kennel space, specialized care areas, and enhanced medical and outreach resources, helping improve outcomes for animals and the families who adopt them.



The 2026 Senior Survivor participants are Preston Barb (Barbed and Dangerous), MacKenzi Duthie (Mac Wazowski), Emily Erickson (E-Squared), Alison Farquhar (Alisonwonderland), Reese Fauer (Fauer Ranger), Nolan Firek (Firek and Ice), Noah Heilig (I Noah Guy), Raleigh Leppek (Epic Leppek), Finlayv McGrath (McGrathinator), Hollie Miller (Holliewood), Grace Pagett (Saving Grace), Kennedy Stone (Stone Cold), Jeffrey Stimson (Jeff of All Trades), Lilly Williams (Will to Survive) and Kennedy Wolfe (Just Ken). A fifth-grade Junior Survivor, an eighth-grade Middle School Survivor, and a Staff Survivor will support each Senior Survivor.



Over the past 18 years, Senior Survivor has raised nearly $1.6 million for various non-profit organizations. To learn more, visit the provided link.



Photo - Sharyn Tormanen - This year’s Senior Survivors, Middle School Survivors, Junior Survivors, and Staff Survivors.