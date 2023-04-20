HHS Senior Survivor Fundraiser Kicks Off Friday With Carnival

April 20, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Howell High School's Senior Survivor fundraiser will kick off on Friday with its annual community carnival.



The carnival will feature games, entertainment, arts and crafts, raffles, inflatables, and more.



Admission is $10 for ages three to eighteen, and adults and children two and under are free. An adult must accompany students in eighth grade or below. All funds raised will support the overall fundraising goal of Senior Survivor.



The carnival will launch Howell High School and the entire Howell Community into Senior Survivor week – which begins on Sunday when 16 members of the Class of 2023 arrive at school with the goal of being the ultimate survivor.



Each day, the Senior Survivors will fundraise during the day and compete in immunity and reward challenges at night. The two students who raised the least money will be eliminated and sent home at the end of the school day. The student who turns in the most money on the last day of the competition will be named the winner of Senior Survivor.



This year, Senior Survivor is raising funds to support the Highlander Hownds, the district's therapy dog program. Senior Survivor aims to raise enough money to place a therapy dog in each of the district's schools and create a fund to cover the care of the dogs for the foreseeable future. The Highlander Hownds are highly trained dogs that help create positive learning experiences that can help improve a student's confidence, motivation, and overall academic achievement.



This year's Senior Survivors are Ryan Chmura (Team Chmura-Cane), Paige Costello (Team Rampaige), Luke Stolz (Team Lukewarm), Makenzie Cude (Team Makattack), Sean Elberson (Team Chefsean), Ethan Flore (Team Funk Master Flore) Connor Ford (Team Fordnite) Avery Gerace (Team Averytube) Elijah Keeton (Team Elijah Rockin), Zach Kuncaitis (Team Z-Money), Lea Macgregor, (Team Mac On Track) Ava Moore (Team Moore Money) Logan Porter (Team Logang) Harrison Putkela (Team Hookela) Olivia Speer (Team Speerit) Ellie Wolfe (Team Wolfe Pack) Each Senior Survivor will be supported by a fifth grade Junior Survivor and eighth grade Middle School Survivor and a Staff Survivor.



Over the past 15 years, Senior Survivor has raised more than $ 1 (m) million for various non-profit organizations.



More information is available in the provided link.