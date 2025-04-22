Howell Senior Center and L.E.T.S. Partner to Offer Members Free Rides

April 22, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Howell Senior Center is making it easier for members to get to activities through their new partnership with L.E.T.S.



“Lack of transportation is one of the biggest factors contributing to feelings of isolation in seniors and we’re grateful to be able to partner with L.E.T.S. to bring this service to our community and help even more senior citizens gain access to our facility,” the statement said.



Members will need to complete a one-time registration through the Senior Center to get on the L.E.T.S. list. Seniors will be able to charter a pickup or dropoff at the center for free starting 72 hours after registration.



A person must be a member of the Howell Senior Center or have the free 75+ membership provided through the Howell Recreation millage. Membership is $25 per calendar year.



The free rides only cover transportation to and from a member’s home to the Senior Center. Scheduling another stop will result in a charge for the ride.



The Howell Senior Center is in the Oceola Community Center, located at 1661 N. Latson Road.



The phone number for L.E.T.S is 517-546-6600.



