Scofield Park & Boat Launch Passes Available For Pick-Up

April 21, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Passes for the City Howell’s Scofield Park and boat launch this season are now available for pick-up.



The City resumed management of Scofield Park and the Thompson Lake Boat Launch in 2022. There have since been some changes made to simplify administration of the passes, as well as distribution.



Council recently approved a resolution with revisions to create a single-fee structure, while also reducing fees in part due to various improvements that will be underway in the park this spring and summer.



Passes can be picked up on the second floor of Howell City Hall during business hours. A driver’s license or proof of residency, such as a utility bill, is required.



City of Howell residents still receive two free combination park and launch passes. Oceola Township households receive one free boat launch only pass, but can upgrade to a combo for $20. Otherwise, all passes are $40. The $10 daily pass rate remains for the park, and $20 for the boat launch.