New Fee Structure For Scofield Park & Boat Launch Passes

April 6, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





There will be a new single-fee structure for season passes to Scofield Park and the boat launch on Thompson Lake in the City of Howell.



A resolution was introduced at a recent City Council meeting that aims to simplify administration of the passes, as well as distribution.



Various improvements are planned at the park this spring and summer, including a new fully accessible kayak launch and eventually - new accessible bathroom facilities. Thus, staff determined it would be appropriate to offer a reduced fee due to construction and other related inconveniences.



City Manager Erv Suida told WHMI they went to a standard fee and just brought everything down to $40 to help manage things and make accounting a little bit easier. It was previously $40 for the first pass, and then $60 for the second.



City of Howell residents still receive two free passes, and Oceola Township households receive one free boat launch only pass. The $10 daily pass rate remains for the park, and $20 for the boat launch.



Passes will be available for pick-up at Howell City Hall at a future date.



Suida noted they’re currently using ADA-accessible Porta-Johns and will be doing a lot of improvements to the park - which means there will be times when facilities aren’t available. He said they felt the lower rate would be appropriate during the improvements and when there are other interruptions at the park, and it offers a little compensation for those who buy the annual pass.



Councilman Luke Wilson commented that he appreciated the compromise and agreed if they were going to temporarily take some services away.



The resolution will be up for final approval at Monday’s City Council meeting.