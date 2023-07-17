New All-Accessible Kayak Launch Being Installed At Scofield Park

July 17, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Kayak enthusiasts of all abilities will soon be able to easily enjoy Thompson Lake in Scofield Park in the City of Howell.



A new kayak launch with universal access is being installed at the park. The currently dis-assembled, launch is out near the beach at Thompson Lake. The City will be starting up construction soon, along with new concrete ramps to get to it.



City Manager Erv Suida told WHMI the new launch will be a really nice addition to the park that will allow people of all-abilities to use it, launch their kayaks, and bring them back to shore safely and easily.



Suida said it’s something the community has wanted for several years. It’s also among the top requests in City surveys. Residents and stakeholders have indicated a desire for more public gathering spaces, the universal kayak launch, and more parking downtown.



In addition to the new launch, Suida said a lot of other great improvements are planned at the park – which includes new accessible, ADA-compliant restroom and concession facilities.



Suida noted that new restroom and concession facilities have been ordered but aren’t anticipated to come in at the earliest in late fall but more than likely, next spring.



It’s anticipated the new kayak launch should be installed and up and running in mid-to-late July.