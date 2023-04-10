Howell Superintendent Hosting Coffee Chat Thursday

April 10, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Howell Public Schools Superintendent Erin MacGregor is hosting his final Coffee Chat of the school year later this week.



The focus of the Coffee Chat will be on the various co-curricular activities offered to students. In addition, MacGregor will provide general district updates and answer any questions attendees may have.



The Coffee Chat is free and open to all district families and community members. It will take place from 9 to 10am Thursday in Howell High School's Highlander Restaurant.



MacGregor said Howell Public Schools offers students a wide range of co-curricular activities from athletics to robotics to bass fishing. He said regardless of a student's interests, there is a co-curricular activity for them.



The Highlander Restaurant is located on the west side of Howell High School. Attendees should enter using the service drive to the high school, which is located off Highlander Way Road, just north of Highlander Way Middle School.