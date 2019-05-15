Superintendent MacGregor Hosting Coffee Chat

May 15, 2019

Parents and interested stakeholders are invited to have a cup of coffee and a chat with a local superintendent. Howell Public Schools Superintendent Erin MacGregor is hosting his final Coffee Chat for the school year, Thursday morning. The event will run from 9:30am to 10:30am at the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce. The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce is located at 123 East Washington Street.



MacGregor hosts a Coffee Chat quarterly as a way to connect with people within the district and share any updates he may have. Stakeholders can also ask any questions they may have of the district.



Voters in the HPS district earlier this month approved a $39-million bond that will fund items at all 11 schools like infrastructure repairs, enhanced security measures, and improvements to educational, sports, and performing arts facilities. (MK)