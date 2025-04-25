HPS Superintendent Delivers 2025 "State Of The District" Address

April 25, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Big things are happening throughout Howell Public Schools.



Superintendent Erin MacGregor delivered the 2025 “State of the District” address Thursday evening – with a lot of positives to report. A formal presentation was given but in a more relaxed setting with questions and answer opportunities throughout.



Howell is a very large district with 12 schools covering 167-square-miles - with buses traveling over one million miles every year.



MacGregor first shared some data on enrollment, attendance, and various trends at the state, county, and local district level.



A recurring theme was work to make sure students are not only being educated in the classroom, but are also “future ready” and prepared with both life and workplace skills. The district is working to teach the importance of giving back to the community, as well student involvement outside of school whether it be clubs, sports, church, music or other life experiences.



The COVID pandemic had an impact on reading proficiency, and the district has been working to rebound from that. It was stated data shows there is measurable reading growth among students - but that some are starting further back.



A number of big projects are taking place across the district, which MacGregor highlighted. Many are made possible through the 2023 voter approved “Our Kids, Our Community, Our Future Bond”.



The district broke ground this month on two replacement projects for Northwest and Southwest Elementary schools. Those are expected to be open in the fall of 2027. The bond will also fund major renovations and an addition at Highland Way Middle School, a community center, and other district-wide upgrades including new athletic fields.



Some new initiatives discussed include expanded pre-school; expansion of Highlander Virtual to a hybrid-model through a partnership with Paideia Learning; a dual language immersion program; expansion of co-curricular opportunities like girls’ lacrosse, robotics, and archery; and Global Scholars Endorsement at the high school.



It was pointed out the district was able to lower its millage rate but still make needed investments. It also has the lowest debt millage rate in Livingston County.



MacGregor told WHMI he’s been holding the event ever since he came to the district in 2015 and it’s a great opportunity to connect with the community. He said the overall state of the district is “really solid” and in very good financial standing; and he’s very proud of what their kids are doing and proud of the opportunities they have. MacGregor stressed he definitely does not take for granted all of those different opportunities - whether co-curriculars, high academic rigor, and others. Making sure kids have valuable life experiences is also something he’s very proud of.



MacGregor said that it’s been an intentional effort on his part to make sure kids have “whole child experiences”; pushing them in the classroom but also making sure they’re getting experiences to help them to be ready for their next step – whatever that may be.



MacGregor added they’re still attracting really good talent to the district, which is important so students have quality teachers and support staff. He said he’s thankful for all of the community investment in their facilities and bond projects – which are a great way to make sure kids are in the best environments possible. MacGregor said he’s also very thankful for the Board of Education and their “guidance, stability, and leadership” and members have been “a tremendous asset to the district”.



Meanwhile, Howell High School will officially kick off Senior Survivor 2025 with its annual carnival today, Friday, from 6 to 9pm in the High School Field House. It will feature games, entertainment, arts and crafts, raffles, inflatables and more. The carnival launches Howell High School and the community into Senior Survivor week, which begins Sunday. This year, it’s supporting The Ivy Table, a local non-profit transforming the fight against food insecurity through innovation and compassion.



