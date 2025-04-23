Howell Public Schools "State of the District" Address Thursday

April 23, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Howell Public Schools Superintendent Erin MacGregor will host the 2025 State of the District Address tomorrow evening.



During the event, MacGregor will celebrate the district’s achievements and highlight various district initiatives and programs that are helping to develop future ready students.



MacGregor will also share updates on various projects funded by the 2023 “Our Kids, Our Community, Our Future” bond.



The event is open to all district stakeholders including parents, teachers, students, community members, and local business owners.



MacGregor said "The State of the District event is a wonderful opportunity to highlight the incredible achievements of our schools and share our vision for the future. From breaking ground on two new elementary schools to launching innovative programs and advancing our curriculum, there is so much to celebrate in Highlander Nation. I look forward to sharing these exciting updates with our families and community during the event”.



The address will start at 6pm in the Edinburg Room at the district's administrative offices located at 411 N. Highlander Way in Howell.