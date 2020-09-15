Howell High School Resumes In-Person Instruction

September 15, 2020

High school students in Howell are back for in-person learning today after a COVID-19 case pushed Monday’s learning to all-virtual.



Howell Public Schools’ Superintendent Erin MacGregor said they received information late Sunday about a that a 12th grade student at the high school had tested positive for COVID-19. That student’s two siblings, a 9th grader and a 10th grader were also showing symptoms. As a result, both the high school and the freshmen campus were closed Monday, with all students learning online. MacGregor said, at Monday night’s meeting of the Board of Education that as they got into it, it was a fairly complicated case with regards to some students being involved in some activities outside of school. Wanting to do their due diligence, they took Monday to work with the Livingston County Health Department to contact trace and determine all of the students that were in close contact with their sick classmate. MacGregor said he appreciated working with the health department, and while you never want to see these cases come forward, they still planned for it and knew they were going to have some.



“Close contact” is defined as being within 6 feet of someone for more than 15 minutes at a time. MacGregor said they identified classmates who fell under this definition, and that they, too, are quarantining for 2 weeks to help make certain they are being as cautious as possible.



The superintendent said there was a situation similar to this with the football team before the season began, and after executing their procedures, everyone was safely back 2 weeks later.



A believer in their methods, MacGregor said that doesn’t mean they won’t have some bumps in the road here and there, but he still feels confident in the procedures they have in place.



