August 20, 2025

School Resource Officers will continue to have a presence in Howell Public Schools for the upcoming academic year – although there will be one less due to uncertain funding.



There are currently two School Resource Officers, who will remain in their positions and provide complete coverage.



A parent, who did not provide their name, sent a letter to WHMI anonymously - which is attached. They voiced concerns with getting rid of a resource officer given the “current climate around school safety nationwide”; saying “surely in a school district the size of Howell there should be more than one SRO”.



There were no such officers when Superintendent Erin MacGregor started in 2015 due to earlier budget reductions. After his arrival, resource officers were gradually brought back. Around 2022/2023, the district partnered with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office to add a second officer.



Howell Police covers the city schools, mainly the High School, Highlander Way, and the elementary schools. The Sheriff’s Office covers those in the county, Parker Middle School, Three Fires, and Hutchings Elementary.

Then two years ago, the district added a third officer utilizing safety and security categorical grant funding through the state.



The contracts were approved with each department back in June.



MacGregor said at that time, he was not in a position to confidently say they’ll have funding to cover a 3rd officer but things can always change and if they do, the topic can be revisited. He stressed that every school will continue to be covered. No one will be losing a job either, as it was stated the Howell officer would be moved back onto road patrol or be utilized in one capacity or another.



MacGregor added they have an outstanding relationship and partnership with law enforcement and if they ever need anything, both departments are “super responsive” and there’s always additional support if needed.



The district provided the following statement to WHMI:



“We still have two SROs. One with the Howell Police Department for the city schools and one with the Sheriff for the three schools outside of the city. The SRO positions are funded partly by State 31aa safety dollars, which, in the absence of a state budget, we do not know what that funding will look like. This is outlined in the contract (attached) with HPD, which states, "This agreement is open to change following further evaluation of the educational budget, at which time the Howell Police Department would be open to an agreement to return to the assignment of a second SRO to the Howell Public Schools."



The first day of classes for Howell Public Schools is August 20th.