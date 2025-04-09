Howell Public Schools Set To Break Ground On Replacement Elementary Schools

April 9, 2025

Howell Public Schools will officially break ground later this month on two massive projects - the replacement Northwest and Southwest elementary schools funded by the 2023 “Our Kids, Our Community, Our Future” bond proposal.



Groundbreaking ceremonies will be held at both the Northwest and Southwest Elementary School sites – marking the beginning of a two-year project to construct new, modern learning environments.



The Northwest Elementary School Groundbreaking Ceremony will take place on Tuesday, April 15th at 2pm.



The Southwest Elementary School Groundbreaking Ceremony will follow on Thursday, April 17th at 2pm.



The district says the transformative project will replace the district’s two oldest elementary schools with new, modern learning environments. The replacement schools will feature learning pods with flexible spaces, ample natural light, state-of-the-art technology, and enhanced safety and security features. The classroom and media center designs will be the same for both schools.



Superintendent Erin MacGregor said “This is more than a groundbreaking — it’s a milestone in our mission to inspire, support, and empower every student. The new Northwest and Southwest Elementary schools will be places where curiosity is nurtured, creativity is encouraged, and dreams begin to take shape.”



Northwest Elementary is located at 1233 Bower Street in Howell.



Southwest Elementary is located at 915 Gay Street in Howell.



For more information about the bond proposal and project updates, visit the provided link.