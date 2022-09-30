Howell Public Schools Superintendent To Host Coffee Chat

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Howell Public Schools Superintendent Erin MacGregor is set to host his first Coffee Chat of the school year next week, with a focus on student mental health.



The event on Thursday, October 6th offers an opportunity for district stakeholders to hear updates and learn about various district initiatives and programs but also ask any questions about the district. Each Coffee Chat will have a specific focus.



At the October 6th event, counselors from the elementary, middle, and high school levels will join MacGregor to share how the district is working to support student mental health. MacGregor commented that at each chat this year, they’ll have a theme and invite district staff to share about that program or initiative.



MacGregor said he’s excited to have several members of their counseling team join him for the first Coffee Chat as they cover the important topic of student mental health.



The Coffee Chat will run from 9am to 10am at the Livingston Educational Service Agency, located at 1425 W. Grand River in Howell.