Howell Superintendent To Chat About College & Career Pathways

December 7, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The superintendent of Howell Public Schools will discuss college and career pathways tomorrow during his next Coffee Chat of the school year.



Superintendent Erin MacGregor will share district updates and discuss the various ways the district supports and promotes college and career access.



Joining MacGregor at the Coffee Chat will be members of the Highlander College and Career Council.



MacGregor said from dual enrollment and an early middle college to numerous career and technical education programs, the district offers students many different college and career pathways and he’s excited to share these opportunities with the community. In addition to the discussion on college and career pathways, MacGregor said there will also be opportunities during the chat for attendees to ask any questions they might have about the district.



The Coffee Chat will take place from 9 to 10am Thursday at the Howell High School Highlander Restaurant. The event is free and open to all district families and community members.



The Highlander Restaurant is located on the west side of Howell High School. Attendees should enter using the service drive to the high school, which is located off Highlander Way Road, just north of Highlander Way Middle School.