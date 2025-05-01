HPS & HAJBA To Celebrate Completion Of New Community Ballfield Complex

May 1, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Howell Public Schools and the Howell Area Junior Baseball Association (HAJBA) will celebrate the completion of a new community ballfield complex during the league’s annual opening day this Saturday.



The complex is located at Three Fires Elementary and replaces the former community baseball complex at Northwest Elementary, which was removed as part of the replacement of Northwest Elementary School.



The complex was funded by the 2023 "Our Kids, Our Community, Our Future" Bond.



The opening day ceremony starts at 9am and will include guest speakers and a color guard from the American Legion.



Superintendent Erin MacGregor said “For more than 60 years, Howell Public Schools and HAJBA have enjoyed a strong partnership, fostering a love of baseball and teaching teamwork and perseverance to generations of Howell residents on the fields at Northwest Elementary. As we enter a new era of baseball and softball in Howell, we are excited to officially open this beautiful new ballfield complex. I know that generations of Howell children will develop their skills on these new fields. I would like to thank HAJBA for their continued partnership and our community for their support of the 2023 Our Kids, Our Community, Our Future Bond, which made this new complex possible.”



The new ballfield complex at Three Fires Elementary features nine youth baseball and softball fields of varying sizes, accommodating the more than 500 players signed up for this year. Each field has reinforced backstops, dugouts constructed on concrete pads with aluminum benches and sun shades, foul poles, limestone athletic meal surfaces, and proper drainage swales for optimal field conditions.



The complex is located at 4125 Crooked Lake Road in Howell.



A link to updates on bond projects is provided.